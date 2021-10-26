Silgan (SLGN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.04 per share for the quarter. Silgan has set its Q3 2021 guidance at $0.950-$1.100 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance at $3.300-$3.450 EPS.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 6.43%. On average, analysts expect Silgan to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SLGN opened at $39.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.76. Silgan has a 12 month low of $33.62 and a 12 month high of $44.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.30%.

SLGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Silgan in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Silgan from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist assumed coverage on Silgan in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Silgan in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Silgan from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Silgan stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 40,478 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.13% of Silgan worth $5,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 67.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

