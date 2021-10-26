Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Receives $8.19 Average PT from Brokerages

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.19.
SVM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silvercorp Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$8.75 to C$7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.
Shares of Silvercorp Metals stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $4.38. 829,777 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,256,193. The stock has a market capitalization of $772.68 million, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 0.94. Silvercorp Metals has a 1 year low of $3.64 and a 1 year high of $8.55.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Silvercorp Metals by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,004,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,930,000 after acquiring an additional 350,657 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Silvercorp Metals by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 622,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,401,000 after acquiring an additional 249,624 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Silvercorp Metals by 135.2% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 58,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 33,420 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Silvercorp Metals in the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Silvercorp Metals by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 6,813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.12% of the company’s stock.
Silvercorp Metals Company Profile
Silvercorp Metals, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Mining, and Administrative. The Mining segment comprises of the operation in Henan Luoning, Hunan, Guangdong, and other.
