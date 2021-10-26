Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Receives $8.19 Average PT from Brokerages

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.19.

SVM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silvercorp Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$8.75 to C$7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of Silvercorp Metals stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $4.38. 829,777 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,256,193. The stock has a market capitalization of $772.68 million, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 0.94. Silvercorp Metals has a 1 year low of $3.64 and a 1 year high of $8.55.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $58.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.90 million. Silvercorp Metals had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 21.10%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Silvercorp Metals will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Silvercorp Metals by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,004,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,930,000 after acquiring an additional 350,657 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Silvercorp Metals by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 622,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,401,000 after acquiring an additional 249,624 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Silvercorp Metals by 135.2% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 58,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 33,420 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Silvercorp Metals in the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Silvercorp Metals by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 6,813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.12% of the company’s stock.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile

Silvercorp Metals, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Mining, and Administrative. The Mining segment comprises of the operation in Henan Luoning, Hunan, Guangdong, and other.

