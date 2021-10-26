Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Buys New Stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 41,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DFAC. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $379,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $905,000. Frontier Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $275,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $745,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $16,779,000.

DFAC stock opened at $28.14 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.30. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $24.87 and a 52 week high of $28.18.

