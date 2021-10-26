Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Has $1.01 Million Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 1.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the first quarter valued at approximately $301,779,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,545,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,736,000 after buying an additional 1,288,363 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp acquired a new position in Dollar Tree in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,171,000. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC grew its position in Dollar Tree by 55.0% in the first quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 1,510,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,939,000 after acquiring an additional 535,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Dollar Tree in the first quarter worth approximately $54,902,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $105.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.26 and a fifty-two week high of $120.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.83. The company has a market cap of $23.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.84.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.22. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 11.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have commented on DLTR. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.69.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

