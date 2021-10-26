Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Has $1.27 Million Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WFC. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 561.5% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 547.0% in the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

WFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.71.

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $50.62 on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $20.76 and a 52 week high of $51.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $207.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.71.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $18.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.31 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

