Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Has $2.48 Million Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 572.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,162 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,353 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $2,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BIDU. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Baidu in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 175 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 46.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BIDU opened at $175.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $58.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $156.83 and a 200 day moving average of $179.80. Baidu, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.02 and a 12 month high of $354.82.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on Baidu from $332.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Baidu from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Baidu from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Baidu from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on Baidu from $370.00 to $357.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Baidu has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.47.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

