Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Makes New Investment in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 36,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Markston International LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000.

In related news, Director Ma. Fatima Francisco bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.79 per share, with a total value of $101,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

OGN has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Organon & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.33.

NYSE:OGN opened at $36.91 on Tuesday. Organon & Co. has a 12 month low of $27.25 and a 12 month high of $38.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.97.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

