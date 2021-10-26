Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Sells 1,007 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,007 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 81,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,526,000 after purchasing an additional 9,007 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,332,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,551,000 after purchasing an additional 66,648 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 85,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,312,000 after purchasing an additional 22,678 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,820,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 31,292.0% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 43,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after buying an additional 43,183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

NYSE:OMC opened at $70.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.50 and a 1 year high of $86.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.56. The company has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.92.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.28. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 35.92% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on OMC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.33.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

Read More: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.