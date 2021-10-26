Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Sells 165 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lessened its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 0.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $2,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atwater Malick LLC raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 85,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,956 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 83,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter valued at $2,378,000. Saratoga Research & Investment Management raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 1,237,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,700,000 after acquiring an additional 15,487 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 125,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,539,000 after acquiring an additional 27,363 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $106.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $250.01 billion, a PE ratio of 34.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.41. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $63.22 and a 12 month high of $107.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.33.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $4.50. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.21 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.72% and a net margin of 34.17%. As a group, analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a $0.5571 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.90%.

A number of brokerages have commented on NVO. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

