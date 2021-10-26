Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Price Target Increased to $165.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) had its price objective raised by Bank of America from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SPG. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Simon Property Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Argus raised Simon Property Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Scotiabank upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $117.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $138.67.

Shares of SPG stock opened at $146.83 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.11. Simon Property Group has a one year low of $59.35 and a one year high of $146.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.25 billion, a PE ratio of 32.06, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by ($0.81). The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 43.97% and a net margin of 31.67%. Simon Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Simon Property Group will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.86%.

In other news, major shareholder Simon Property Group Inc /De/ purchased 512,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,230,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPG. Quilter Plc bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 88.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

