Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The construction company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The firm had revenue of $396.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

SSD stock traded down $9.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.48. 7,084 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,449. Simpson Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $86.20 and a 12-month high of $119.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.78.

In related news, insider Roger Dankel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.77, for a total value of $161,655.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.36, for a total transaction of $234,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SSD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Simpson Manufacturing from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and markets building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects; and concrete construction products such as anchor; and repair, protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DYI projects.

