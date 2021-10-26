Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) Price Target Cut to $135.00

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $138.00 to $135.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.73% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

Shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock opened at $116.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 1.25. Simpson Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $86.20 and a 12-month high of $119.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $111.15 and its 200-day moving average is $110.78.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The construction company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $396.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.72 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.36, for a total value of $234,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Roger Dankel sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.77, for a total value of $161,655.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,711,939 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $409,947,000 after acquiring an additional 69,842 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,379,305 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $147,544,000 after acquiring an additional 16,137 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,282,548 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $141,645,000 after acquiring an additional 75,836 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 860,517 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,262,000 after acquiring an additional 278,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 830,380 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,707,000 after acquiring an additional 197,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and markets building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects; and concrete construction products such as anchor; and repair, protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DYI projects.

Recommended Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.