Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Announces Earnings Results

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 7.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS.

NASDAQ:SLP traded up $4.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $46.04. The company had a trading volume of 524,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,921. The company has a market capitalization of $926.92 million, a PE ratio of 82.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of -0.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.29. Simulations Plus has a 52 week low of $36.90 and a 52 week high of $90.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 22nd. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.86%.

SLP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Simulations Plus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Simulations Plus in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Simulations Plus from $95.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.50.

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total transaction of $433,299.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,430,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,925,220.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 8,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total value of $395,254.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,958 shares of company stock worth $2,185,860. 23.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Simulations Plus stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,100 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Simulations Plus, Inc provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research, and regulatory submissions. It operates through the following segments: Simulations Plus, Inc, Cognigen Corporation, DILIsym, and Lixoft. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students.

