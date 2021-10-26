SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $120.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.36 million. SITE Centers had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 9.73%. SITE Centers’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share.

SITE Centers stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.94. 9,730 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,834,325. SITE Centers has a 1-year low of $6.64 and a 1-year high of $17.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 187.02 and a beta of 1.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. SITE Centers’s payout ratio is presently 48.48%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. KeyCorp raised their target price on SITE Centers from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on SITE Centers from $15.75 to $16.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on SITE Centers in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.89.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

