SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Sets New 12-Month High at $249.54

Shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $249.54 and last traded at $239.83, with a volume of 214521 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $228.54.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SITM shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of SiTime from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SiTime from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of SiTime from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of SiTime from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of SiTime from $175.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of -5,995.75, a PEG ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $213.01 and its 200 day moving average is $147.17.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $44.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.04 million. SiTime had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 107.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that SiTime Co. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SiTime news, CFO Arthur D. Chadwick sold 4,889 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.08, for a total value of $992,858.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,072,495.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.15, for a total transaction of $1,110,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,343 shares of company stock worth $15,382,874 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of SiTime by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in SiTime by 91.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 5,985 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in SiTime by 163.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 14,677 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in SiTime by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 7,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SiTime by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 205,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,264,000 after acquiring an additional 58,601 shares during the period. 63.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SiTime Company Profile (NASDAQ:SITM)

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

