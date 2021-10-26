Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.55.
SKLZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Skillz in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Skillz from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Skillz from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Skillz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.
In related news, CTO Miriam Aguirre sold 439,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total transaction of $4,543,716.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,259,760 shares in the company, valued at $13,025,918.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 792,871 shares of company stock worth $8,579,578. 27.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.
SKLZ remained flat at $$11.09 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 896,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,632,372. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.66 and a beta of 0.08. Skillz has a 12-month low of $7.97 and a 12-month high of $46.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.80.
Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $89.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.07 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Skillz will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.
Skillz Company Profile
Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.
