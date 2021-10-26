Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.55.

SKLZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Skillz in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Skillz from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Skillz from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Skillz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

In related news, CTO Miriam Aguirre sold 439,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total transaction of $4,543,716.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,259,760 shares in the company, valued at $13,025,918.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 792,871 shares of company stock worth $8,579,578. 27.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Skillz by 309.2% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 24,603,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,396,000 after purchasing an additional 18,591,626 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Skillz by 149.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,791,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,387,000 after acquiring an additional 6,473,143 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Skillz by 57,128.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,222,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,151,000 after acquiring an additional 6,211,573 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Skillz in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,547,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Skillz in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,800,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.17% of the company’s stock.

SKLZ remained flat at $$11.09 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 896,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,632,372. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.66 and a beta of 0.08. Skillz has a 12-month low of $7.97 and a 12-month high of $46.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.80.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $89.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.07 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Skillz will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Skillz Company Profile

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

