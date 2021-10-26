SkyWater Technology (SKYT) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect SkyWater Technology to post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $41.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.30 million. On average, analysts expect SkyWater Technology to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:SKYT opened at $32.38 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.52. SkyWater Technology has a 52-week low of $14.25 and a 52-week high of $36.80.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of SkyWater Technology in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Cowen began coverage on SkyWater Technology in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised SkyWater Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded SkyWater Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SkyWater Technology stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000. 19.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SkyWater Technology

SkyWater Technology, Inc manufactures integrated circuits. The company provides technology services for various microelectronics comprising integrated circuits (ICs); and related micro- and nanotechnology applications. It serves customers developing and manufacturing ICs in various markets, including aerospace and defense, automotive, computing and cloud, consumer, industrial, and medical.

