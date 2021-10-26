Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $566.75 Million

Equities analysts expect Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) to announce sales of $566.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Sleep Number’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $544.90 million and the highest is $587.10 million. Sleep Number posted sales of $531.16 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Sleep Number will report full-year sales of $2.29 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.28 billion to $2.30 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.32 billion to $2.46 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sleep Number.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SNBR shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “c+” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Sleep Number in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sleep Number has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.80.

SNBR opened at $92.09 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.93. Sleep Number has a 1 year low of $60.08 and a 1 year high of $151.44.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNBR. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sleep Number by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 112,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,478,000 after purchasing an additional 29,100 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. bought a new stake in Sleep Number in the 3rd quarter valued at $379,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sleep Number in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,414,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Sleep Number by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 95.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

