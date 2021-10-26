SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $358.45 Million

Wall Street analysts expect SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) to report sales of $358.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for SLM’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $357.49 million to $359.40 million. SLM posted sales of $366.54 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SLM will report full-year sales of $1.38 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.38 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow SLM.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. SLM had a return on equity of 66.37% and a net margin of 59.99%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS.

SLM has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on SLM from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on SLM from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens lifted their price objective on SLM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SLM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

In other SLM news, SVP Nicolas Jafarieh sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $122,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLM. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of SLM by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 496,117 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,917,000 after buying an additional 15,153 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SLM by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 169,597 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 55,858 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in SLM by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 117,203 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 12,057 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in SLM by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 469,646 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,942,000 after purchasing an additional 75,316 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in SLM by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 36,471 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares during the period. 95.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLM traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.51. 1,803,651 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,112,193. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. SLM has a 12-month low of $8.90 and a 12-month high of $21.40. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This is an increase from SLM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. SLM’s payout ratio is 5.38%.

SLM declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 20th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

