SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Position Cut by ValueAct Holdings L.P.

ValueAct Holdings L.P. lessened its position in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) by 21.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,579,254 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,715,000 shares during the quarter. SLM comprises 5.2% of ValueAct Holdings L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. ValueAct Holdings L.P. owned about 6.73% of SLM worth $430,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLM. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SLM in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SLM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SLM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of SLM in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $617,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SLM in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

In other SLM news, SVP Nicolas Jafarieh sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $122,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Stephens lifted their price objective on SLM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on SLM from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on SLM from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SLM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SLM traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.76. The company had a trading volume of 61,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,123,454. SLM Co. has a twelve month low of $8.90 and a twelve month high of $21.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. SLM had a return on equity of 66.37% and a net margin of 59.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SLM Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

SLM announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 20th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This is an increase from SLM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. SLM’s payout ratio is 5.38%.

About SLM

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

