SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) PT Raised to $25.00 at Credit Suisse Group

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) had its price target upped by Credit Suisse Group from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on SLM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SLM from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $22.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Stephens increased their price objective on SLM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.50.

SLM stock opened at $18.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.38. SLM has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $21.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.04 and a 200-day moving average of $19.10.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. SLM had a return on equity of 66.37% and a net margin of 59.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that SLM will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

SLM announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a boost from SLM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is 5.38%.

In other SLM news, SVP Nicolas Jafarieh sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $122,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of SLM by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 496,117 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,917,000 after buying an additional 15,153 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SLM by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 169,597 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after buying an additional 55,858 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of SLM by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 117,203 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after buying an additional 12,057 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of SLM by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 469,646 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,942,000 after buying an additional 75,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SLM by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 36,471 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 4,230 shares in the last quarter. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SLM

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

