SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.800-$2.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $440 million-$480 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $458.55 million.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SGH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of SMART Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $62.50 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of SMART Global from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $66.71.

Shares of SMART Global stock opened at $51.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.06 and a beta of 0.94. SMART Global has a 52 week low of $24.37 and a 52 week high of $58.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.64.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.56. SMART Global had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The company had revenue of $467.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that SMART Global will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $315,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,120,989.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mukesh Patel sold 26,959 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total transaction of $1,384,075.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,016 shares of company stock valued at $4,813,986 in the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Memory Products, Brazil Products and Specialty Compute and Storage Solutions (SCSS).

