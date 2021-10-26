SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SmartFinancial, Inc. is a bank holding company which provide banking services to individuals and corporate through its subsidiaries SmartBank and Cornerstone Community Bank. It offers deposit products, loan products, e-banking services consisting of online bill payments, smart pay, e-statements, mobile banking as well as debit and credit cards. SmartFinancial, Inc. is based in Knoxville, Tennessee. “

Get SmartFinancial alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SMBK. Stephens increased their price target on SmartFinancial from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James reissued a strong-buy rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up previously from $27.00) on shares of SmartFinancial in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of SMBK opened at $26.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $393.77 million, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.32. SmartFinancial has a 12-month low of $14.12 and a 12-month high of $26.81.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.19. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 24.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SmartFinancial will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMBK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in SmartFinancial by 11.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 961,824 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,822,000 after acquiring an additional 97,777 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SmartFinancial in the second quarter valued at $1,966,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 82.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 102,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after buying an additional 46,155 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 6.3% in the second quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 516,058 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,391,000 after buying an additional 30,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fourthstone LLC purchased a new position in shares of SmartFinancial in the second quarter valued at $727,000. 44.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SmartFinancial Company Profile

SmartFinancial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through SmartBank. The firm manages branches and loan production offices in a footprint spanning East Tennessee, Southwest Alabama, the Florida Panhandle, and North Georgia. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate; Consumer Real Estate; Construction and Land Development; Commercial and Industrial; and Consumer and Other.

Featured Story: Strangles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SmartFinancial (SMBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SmartFinancial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartFinancial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.