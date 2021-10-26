Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $17.05 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) to announce $17.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Smith Micro Software’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $16.98 million to $17.10 million. Smith Micro Software reported sales of $12.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 35%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Smith Micro Software will report full year sales of $62.03 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $61.82 million to $62.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $80.03 million, with estimates ranging from $78.10 million to $82.73 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Smith Micro Software.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.46 million. Smith Micro Software had a negative net margin of 14.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.36%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SMSI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Smith Micro Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Dawson James initiated coverage on shares of Smith Micro Software in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.10 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.65.

In other news, CEO William W. Smith, Jr. sold 537,000 shares of Smith Micro Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.65, for a total value of $2,497,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,942,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,332,397.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas G. Campbell sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.84, for a total transaction of $96,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Smith Micro Software by 20.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,687,778 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,030,000 after acquiring an additional 459,702 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Smith Micro Software by 21.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,500,575 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,053,000 after buying an additional 442,279 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Smith Micro Software by 37.9% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,762,647 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,201,000 after buying an additional 484,870 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Smith Micro Software by 3,588.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 971,281 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,347,000 after buying an additional 944,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Smith Micro Software in the first quarter valued at about $4,817,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.78% of the company’s stock.

Smith Micro Software stock opened at $5.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.32 million, a PE ratio of -34.94 and a beta of 0.73. Smith Micro Software has a 12-month low of $3.79 and a 12-month high of $8.05.

Smith Micro Software

Smith Micro Software, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It operates through Wireless segment. The Wireless segment refers to wireless internet solutions to access information and entertainment anytime and anywhere. Its products include SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, SafePath Home, CommSuite VVM, CommSuite VTT, and ViewSpot.

