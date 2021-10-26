Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SMFKY. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Smurfit Kappa Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Cheuvreux raised Smurfit Kappa Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Smurfit Kappa Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Get Smurfit Kappa Group alerts:

SMFKY opened at $50.92 on Tuesday. Smurfit Kappa Group has a 52-week low of $37.16 and a 52-week high of $60.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.29.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $0.227 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. Smurfit Kappa Group’s payout ratio is 16.79%.

Smurfit Kappa Group Company Profile

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates in two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, ecommerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Smurfit Kappa Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smurfit Kappa Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.