Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target Lowered to $104.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price objective lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $111.00 to $104.00 in a report published on Friday morning, FinViz reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Snap from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Snap from $90.00 to $76.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Snap from $88.00 to $74.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Snap from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Snap from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snap has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $75.93.

SNAP stock opened at $54.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a current ratio of 5.80. Snap has a fifty-two week low of $37.35 and a fifty-two week high of $83.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.86 and a beta of 1.27.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Snap had a negative net margin of 22.49% and a negative return on equity of 32.45%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Snap will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Snap news, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 339,035 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.74, for a total value of $25,000,440.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,844,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,938,162,336.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joanna Coles sold 1,893 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total value of $145,533.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,546,756 shares of company stock valued at $193,710,278.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 433,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,993,000 after purchasing an additional 4,084 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap in the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. DDD Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 7,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Snap in the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Snap during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000. 52.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

