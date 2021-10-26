Snap (NYSE:SNAP) PT Lowered to $75.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SNAP. Guggenheim restated an average rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Snap in a research note on Friday, September 24th. TheStreet upgraded Snap from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $75.00 price objective (down from $85.00) on shares of Snap in a report on Friday. Cowen lifted their price objective on Snap from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Snap from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snap has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $75.93.

Snap stock opened at $54.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.80. Snap has a 1-year low of $37.35 and a 1-year high of $83.34. The company has a market cap of $86.17 billion, a PE ratio of -106.86 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.97.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Snap had a negative return on equity of 32.45% and a negative net margin of 22.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Snap will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Snap news, Director Joanna Coles sold 1,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.29, for a total transaction of $134,919.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 36,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total value of $2,715,705.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,546,756 shares of company stock valued at $193,710,278.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Snap by 9.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 141,249,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,624,732,000 after buying an additional 12,004,573 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Snap by 9.5% in the second quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 55,234,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,763,673,000 after buying an additional 4,784,751 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Snap by 23.1% in the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 24,015,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,774,000 after buying an additional 4,504,987 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Snap by 139.6% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,034,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,703,000 after buying an additional 3,515,300 shares during the period. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap in the first quarter worth about $125,583,000. 52.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

