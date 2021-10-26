Snap (NYSE:SNAP) PT Lowered to $85.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued on Friday, FinViz reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price points to a potential upside of 55.96% from the company’s previous close. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Snap’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SNAP. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (down from $85.00) on shares of Snap in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim restated an “average” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Snap in a research note on Friday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target (down from $90.00) on shares of Snap in a research note on Friday. Wedbush lowered their price target on Snap from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Snap from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.93.

Snap stock opened at $54.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a current ratio of 5.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.17 billion, a PE ratio of -106.86 and a beta of 1.27. Snap has a 52 week low of $37.35 and a 52 week high of $83.34.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. Snap had a negative return on equity of 32.45% and a negative net margin of 22.49%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Snap will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 8,874 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $660,580.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 339,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.74, for a total transaction of $25,000,440.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,844,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,938,162,336.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,546,756 shares of company stock worth $193,710,278.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. Quilter Plc bought a new position in Snap during the 1st quarter worth about $269,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Snap by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 4,519 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in Snap by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 10,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Snap during the 1st quarter worth about $857,000. Finally, National Pension Service increased its holdings in Snap by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,349,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,573,000 after purchasing an additional 166,878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

