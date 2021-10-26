Snowball (SNOB) Trading 34.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Snowball (CURRENCY:SNOB) traded up 13.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 26th. Snowball has a total market capitalization of $8.18 million and $868,330.00 worth of Snowball was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Snowball has traded up 34.6% against the dollar. One Snowball coin can currently be purchased for $0.97 or 0.00001607 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Snowball alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001656 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.89 or 0.00074327 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.72 or 0.00077343 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.85 or 0.00104055 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,500.83 or 1.00164231 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,106.75 or 0.06799076 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00021804 BTC.

Snowball Profile

Snowball’s total supply is 16,925,816 coins and its circulating supply is 8,422,291 coins. Snowball’s official Twitter account is @sbtsnowball

Snowball Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Snowball directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Snowball should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Snowball using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Snowball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Snowball and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.