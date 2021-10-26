SnowGem Market Cap Tops $1.36 Million (XSG)

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 26th. SnowGem has a market capitalization of $1.36 million and $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SnowGem coin can currently be purchased for $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Graviex and STEX. Over the last week, SnowGem has traded down 13.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Beam (BEAM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004418 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded down 42.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 94% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 29.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000025 BTC.

SnowGem Profile

SnowGem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. The official website for SnowGem is snowgem.org. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Snowgem is a Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SnowGem

SnowGem can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Mercatox and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowGem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SnowGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

