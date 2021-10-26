Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) will report ($0.11) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Soleno Therapeutics’ earnings. Soleno Therapeutics also posted earnings per share of ($0.11) in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Soleno Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.35) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Soleno Therapeutics.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Soleno Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its position in Soleno Therapeutics by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 9,765,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948,400 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Soleno Therapeutics by 195.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 633,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 419,061 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $427,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $341,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $341,000. 37.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SLNO remained flat at $$0.78 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,615,196. The stock has a market cap of $61.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.88 and a 200-day moving average of $1.01. Soleno Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $3.36.

Soleno Therapeutics Company Profile

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The firm focuses on the treatment of metabolic and neurobehavioral disorder. It offers its lead candidate, Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release (DCCR), an oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS).

