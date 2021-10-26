SOPHiA Genetics (NASDAQ:SOPH) Shares Gap Up to $15.00

SOPHiA Genetics SA (NASDAQ:SOPH)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.00, but opened at $15.50. SOPHiA Genetics shares last traded at $15.33, with a volume of 653 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on SOPHiA Genetics in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Cowen began coverage on SOPHiA Genetics in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on SOPHiA Genetics in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on SOPHiA Genetics in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.54.

SOPHiA Genetics (NASDAQ:SOPH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $10.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SOPHiA Genetics SA will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About SOPHiA Genetics (NASDAQ:SOPH)

SOPHiA GENETICS SA is a healthcare technology company dedicated to establishing the practice of data-driven medicine as the standard of care and for life sciences research. It is the creator of the SOPHiA DDM(TM) Platform, a cloud-based SaaS platform capable of analyzing data and generating insights from complex multimodal data sets and different diagnostic modalities.

