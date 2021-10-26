Sora Validator Token Price Tops $0.98 on Top Exchanges (VAL)

Sora Validator Token (CURRENCY:VAL) traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 26th. Sora Validator Token has a total market capitalization of $399,184.26 and $67,853.00 worth of Sora Validator Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sora Validator Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.98 or 0.00001562 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Sora Validator Token has traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62,916.80 or 0.99877604 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.86 or 0.00058521 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00004608 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002142 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.08 or 0.00047752 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00005607 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001108 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.58 or 0.00650193 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001586 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004216 BTC.

About Sora Validator Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

Sora Validator Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sora Validator Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sora Validator Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sora Validator Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

