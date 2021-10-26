Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.00

Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90.

Southern Copper has raised its dividend by 154.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Southern Copper has a dividend payout ratio of 93.7% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Southern Copper to earn $4.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 88.7%.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

Shares of NYSE SCCO opened at $65.59 on Tuesday. Southern Copper has a 1-year low of $49.90 and a 1-year high of $83.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.10.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.06. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 28.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Southern Copper will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SCCO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays raised Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, HSBC raised Southern Copper from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $67.00 to $68.50 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.90.

In related news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 600 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total transaction of $39,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Southern Copper stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 633,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,986 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.08% of Southern Copper worth $40,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 7.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations; Mexican Open-Pit Operations; and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.