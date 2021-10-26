Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) PT Lowered to $63.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) had its price objective trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the airline’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays raised Southwest Airlines from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a $51.24 target price (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Monday, July 26th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.01.

LUV stock opened at $47.48 on Friday. Southwest Airlines has a 1 year low of $37.48 and a 1 year high of $64.75. The firm has a market cap of $28.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.33 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 33.72% and a negative net margin of 16.23%. The company’s revenue was up 161.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.99) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 138.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 491 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 1,900.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 500 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Avion Wealth lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 121.4% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 507 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

