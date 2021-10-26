S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.37 EPS

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 347.40%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. S&P Global updated its FY 2021 guidance to $13.500-$13.650 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $13.50-13.65 EPS.

SPGI traded up $22.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $469.96. 138,924 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,396,383. The company has a market cap of $113.26 billion, a PE ratio of 43.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $440.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $411.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. S&P Global has a one year low of $303.50 and a one year high of $456.63.

Get S&P Global alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.35%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $455.00 to $457.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $498.00 to $483.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $463.30.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in S&P Global stock. Camden National Bank purchased a new stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,499,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

Recommended Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.