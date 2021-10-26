SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) Hits New 1-Year High at $114.48

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $114.48 and last traded at $114.48, with a volume of 1208 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $114.15.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $109.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RWR. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $563,000. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $430,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 88,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,374,000 after purchasing an additional 30,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

