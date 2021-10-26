SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 50.4% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 10,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.6% during the second quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 6,236 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.4% during the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 11,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 15.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,102,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,025 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $41.19 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.07 and a 200-day moving average of $39.77. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $29.19 and a 1-year high of $41.25.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

