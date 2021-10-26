Splintershards (SPS) Price Tops $0.53 on Exchanges

Splintershards (CURRENCY:SPS) traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 26th. Splintershards has a market capitalization of $81.61 million and approximately $5.38 million worth of Splintershards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Splintershards has traded 32.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Splintershards coin can currently be bought for about $0.53 or 0.00000848 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Coin98 (C98) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00006744 BTC.

Beyond Protocol (BP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.76 or 0.00070273 BTC.

Bholdus (BHO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Knight War – The Holy Trio (KWS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Diamond Boyz Coin (DBZ) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000089 BTC.

DefiXBet (DXB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000104 BTC.

DAOSquare (RICE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003332 BTC.

Covid Token (COVIDTOKEN) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BSC MemePad (BSCM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000042 BTC.

BNB Cash (BNBCH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Splintershards Profile

Splintershards is a coin. It launched on July 14th, 2021. Splintershards’ total supply is 240,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 154,560,214 coins. Splintershards’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

According to CryptoCompare, “Splinterlands is a digital, collectible card game built on blockchain technology. It is similar in concept to games like Magic the Gathering and Hearthstone where the player builds up a collection of cards, which all have various different stats and abilities, and use them to battle other players in skill-based matches. By using blockchain technology, players can buy, sell, and trade their digital assets freely just as if they were physical cards, and all transactions are recorded publicly and immutably. Telegram “

Splintershards Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splintershards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Splintershards should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Splintershards using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

