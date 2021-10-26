Sports Entertainment Acquisition (NYSE:SEAH) Sets New 12-Month High at $10.89

Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SEAH)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.89 and last traded at $10.74, with a volume of 86768 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.50.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.98 and its 200 day moving average is $10.03.

Get Sports Entertainment Acquisition alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SEAH. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sports Entertainment Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,520,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Sports Entertainment Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,804,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sports Entertainment Acquisition by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 617,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,029,000 after purchasing an additional 217,069 shares during the last quarter. Antara Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Sports Entertainment Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,731,000. Finally, Fort Baker Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Sports Entertainment Acquisition by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP now owns 311,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.08% of the company’s stock.

Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on the sports and entertainment sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in North Palm Beach, Florida.

See Also: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Sports Entertainment Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sports Entertainment Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.