Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 99.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 396,477 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Spotify Technology by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 36,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,982,000 after buying an additional 11,039 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in Spotify Technology by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 481,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,772,000 after purchasing an additional 175,931 shares during the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Spotify Technology by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its stake in Spotify Technology by 70.3% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Spotify Technology by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 414,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,288,000 after purchasing an additional 7,386 shares during the last quarter. 60.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPOT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist dropped their price target on Spotify Technology from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Spotify Technology from $315.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. DZ Bank initiated coverage on Spotify Technology in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Redburn Partners reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their target price on Spotify Technology from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $298.52.

NYSE SPOT opened at $257.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.95 and a beta of 1.51. Spotify Technology S.A. has a twelve month low of $201.68 and a twelve month high of $387.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $232.19 and a 200 day moving average of $243.89.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.33. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 7.95% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Equities analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

