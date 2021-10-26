Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 7,574 Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK)

Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OTRK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ontrak by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 623,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,306,000 after buying an additional 14,769 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ontrak by 11.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 134,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 14,166 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ontrak by 39.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 49,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 13,825 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Ontrak by 14.5% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,036,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,754,000 after purchasing an additional 131,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ontrak during the first quarter worth approximately $361,000. Institutional investors own 30.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTRK stock opened at $8.83 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.43. Ontrak, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.46 and a 1-year high of $99.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.08 million, a PE ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $26.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.01 million. Ontrak had a negative return on equity of 24.37% and a negative net margin of 16.70%. Equities research analysts expect that Ontrak, Inc. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark cut their price target on Ontrak from $35.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. B. Riley cut Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Cowen cut Ontrak from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ontrak has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.33.

In other Ontrak news, Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $153,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 99,693 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total value of $2,703,674.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 369,693 shares of company stock worth $6,037,724 in the last three months. 53.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ontrak, Inc provides data analytics based behavioral health management and integrated treatment services to health plans. It offers services through its platform OnTrak solution which is designed to improve member health and at the same time, lower costs to the insurer for underserved populations where behavioral health conditions cause or exacerbate co-existing medical conditions.

