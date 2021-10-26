Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,192 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 5.5% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 141,816 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $8,949,000 after purchasing an additional 7,420 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 22.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 713,954 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $37,132,000 after purchasing an additional 132,756 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 14.9% in the second quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 301,088 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $18,999,000 after purchasing an additional 38,997 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 24.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,528 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $13,915,000 after purchasing an additional 51,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 2.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,864 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. 87.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cryoport alerts:

Shares of CYRX stock opened at $78.64 on Tuesday. Cryoport, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.10 and a 12-month high of $84.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.39 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 10.49, a current ratio of 10.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.97 and a 200-day moving average of $59.76.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Cryoport had a negative net margin of 18.85% and a positive return on equity of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $56.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.23 million. Research analysts expect that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel M. Hancock sold 574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.18, for a total value of $38,561.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,403.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Freeze Parent L.P. Blackstone sold 335,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $20,100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 431,709 shares of company stock valued at $26,669,286 in the last three months. 10.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CYRX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cryoport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Cryoport from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Cryoport from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cryoport in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Cryoport from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cryoport has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.38.

Cryoport Profile

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

See Also: What is the operating income formula?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Cryoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.