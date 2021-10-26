Sprague Resources LP Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.43 (NYSE:SRLP)

Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of 0.434 per share by the oil and gas company on Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th.

Sprague Resources has raised its dividend payment by 11.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Sprague Resources has a payout ratio of 182.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Sprague Resources to earn $1.65 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.67 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 161.8%.

Get Sprague Resources alerts:

Sprague Resources stock opened at $18.55 on Tuesday. Sprague Resources has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $29.43. The company has a market capitalization of $486.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.50, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.96.

Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.13). Sprague Resources had a return on equity of 81.24% and a net margin of 0.57%. The firm had revenue of $657.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.36 million. Analysts forecast that Sprague Resources will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SRLP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sprague Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sprague Resources from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sprague Resources stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP) by 295.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 32,766 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.17% of Sprague Resources worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Sprague Resources Company Profile

Sprague Resources LP engages in the purchase, storage, distribution and sale of refined products and natural gas. It operates its business through the following segments: Refined Products, Natural Gas, Materials Handling, and Other Operations. The Refined Products segment offers refined products, such as heating oil, diesel, residual fuel oil, kerosene, jet fuel and gasoline.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Sprague Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprague Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.