Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Holdings Lifted by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,519 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,682 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Sprout Social by 8.7% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,002,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,630,000 after buying an additional 80,501 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 28,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Sprout Social by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 8,978 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Sprout Social during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,406,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in Sprout Social during the second quarter valued at about $216,000. 76.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPT opened at $123.43 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $120.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.06. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.23 and a 52 week high of $145.42. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of -268.33 and a beta of 1.07.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $44.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.08 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $100.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $112.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $112.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sprout Social from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.50.

In related news, Director Steven A. Collins sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.84, for a total transaction of $519,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.89, for a total transaction of $4,060,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 178,645 shares of company stock valued at $21,622,591 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

