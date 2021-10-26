Square Enix (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) Lifted to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Square Enix (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Square Enix’s FY2022 earnings at $3.39 EPS.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on SQNXF. Zacks Investment Research raised Square Enix from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, September 11th. Macquarie raised Square Enix from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.
SQNXF opened at $52.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.07. Square Enix has a twelve month low of $46.75 and a twelve month high of $68.42. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83 and a beta of 0.42.
Square Enix Company Profile
Square Enix Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of entertainment contents and services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, Amusement, Publication, and Merchandising. The Digital Entertainment segment handles the design, development, sale, license sale, and operation of digital entertainment contents mainly on computer games.
