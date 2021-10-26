Square Enix (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) Lifted to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Square Enix (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Square Enix’s FY2022 earnings at $3.39 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SQNXF. Zacks Investment Research raised Square Enix from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, September 11th. Macquarie raised Square Enix from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

SQNXF opened at $52.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.07. Square Enix has a twelve month low of $46.75 and a twelve month high of $68.42. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83 and a beta of 0.42.

Square Enix (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter. Square Enix had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 7.48%. The firm had revenue of $809.49 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Square Enix will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Square Enix Company Profile

Square Enix Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of entertainment contents and services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, Amusement, Publication, and Merchandising. The Digital Entertainment segment handles the design, development, sale, license sale, and operation of digital entertainment contents mainly on computer games.

