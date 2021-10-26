SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) released its earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SSAB AB (publ) had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 5.92%.

Shares of SSAAY traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.80. The company had a trading volume of 70,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,956. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. SSAB AB has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $3.11.

SSAAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a report on Friday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised SSAB AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SSAB AB (publ) has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.75.

SSAB AB engages in producing steel and construction solutions. It operates through the following five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment market and sell quenched and tempered steels and hot rolled. The SSAB Europe segment focuses in the strip, plate, and tubular products.

