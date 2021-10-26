St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF) Given Equal Weight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Friday. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. HSBC cut St. James’s Place from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold.

STJPF opened at $20.61 on Monday. St. James’s Place has a one year low of $11.20 and a one year high of $23.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.34.

St. James’s Place Plc engages in the wealth management business. It offers investment, retirement, protection, intergenerational wealth management, banking and mortgages, and advice for businesses. The company was founded by Nathaniel Charles Jacob Rothschild, Mark Aubrey Weinberg, and Michael Summer Wilson in 1991 and is headquartered in Cirencester, the United Kingdom.

