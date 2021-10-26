St. James’s Place (STJPF) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS: STJPF) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/25/2021 – St. James’s Place had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

10/22/2021 – St. James’s Place had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

10/22/2021 – St. James’s Place had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

10/12/2021 – St. James’s Place had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

9/10/2021 – St. James’s Place had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

9/8/2021 – St. James’s Place had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Shares of St. James’s Place stock opened at $20.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.34. St. James’s Place plc has a fifty-two week low of $11.20 and a fifty-two week high of $23.86.

St. James’s Place Plc engages in the wealth management business. It offers investment, retirement, protection, intergenerational wealth management, banking and mortgages, and advice for businesses. The company was founded by Nathaniel Charles Jacob Rothschild, Mark Aubrey Weinberg, and Michael Summer Wilson in 1991 and is headquartered in Cirencester, the United Kingdom.

