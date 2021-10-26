Stably USD 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $2,171.00 (USDS)

Stably USD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 26th. Over the last seven days, Stably USD has traded down 5.8% against the dollar. Stably USD has a total market capitalization of $411,594.31 and approximately $2,171.00 worth of Stably USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stably USD coin can now be bought for about $0.98 or 0.00001550 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.30 or 0.00051281 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001588 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00005346 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $136.99 or 0.00217460 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $65.72 or 0.00104331 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00011430 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Stably USD

USDS is a coin. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Stably USD’s total supply is 90,000,377,347 coins and its circulating supply is 421,586 coins. Stably USD’s official website is www.stably.io . Stably USD’s official message board is medium.com/stably-blog . Stably USD’s official Twitter account is @StablyCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “StableUSD (USDS) is a fiat-collateralized stablecoin created by Stably. Each StableUSD token is legally backed and redeemable for a US Dollar held in escrow accounts managed by Stably's regulated trustees, such as Prime Trust. To provide a complete and up-to-date level of transparency, Stably provides a view of its reserve balance in real-time via a live feed from the API of its reserve holders. Independent third-party Cohen & Co. also provides regular attestations on the StableUSD reserve balance. By making StableUSD redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with US dollars, it virtually eliminates volatility while still retaining many useful characteristics of a cryptocurrency – including fast transaction speed, anonymity, and immutability. “

Buying and Selling Stably USD

